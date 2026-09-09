Conflict between TCR military personnel and woman in Lviv: command conducts internal investigation

An internal investigation is underway regarding the incident between TCR personnel and a civilian woman in Lviv, which occurred while the alert team was on duty.

Volodymyr Piniazhko, head of the communications team at the Lviv Regional TCR, reported this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

"It is unknown how long the investigation will take. It could be a week or a month," he said.

According to Piniazhko, the full video of the incident is currently being analyzed, so they cannot release it to the press at this time.

The head of the communications team at the Lviv Regional TCR also reported that the woman did not report the incident to either the TCR or the National Police emergency number 102.

What is the police saying?

Meanwhile, the regional police stated that management has launched an internal investigation into the police officer who was part of the alert team.

"It has been established that the incident took place on September 8 at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Dunaiska Street in Lviv. TCR servicemen and a police officer who were conducting public awareness activities noticed a man who, when they attempted to check his documents, ran into the entrance of a building.

At that time, a female citizen provoked a conflict with the military personnel, during which she behaved aggressively and obstructed the performance of their official duties," the statement noted.

Watch more: In Lviv, TCR officer threw woman into flower bed: military registration and enlistment office claimed civilian had attacked public address team. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a conflict broke out in Lviv between military personnel and a civilian woman while an alert team was on duty. A video circulating on social media shows a man in military uniform pushing and shoving the woman, causing her to fall.

The Lviv Regional TCR and SS stated that this was preceded by the woman’s use of tear gas against the military personnel.

Watch more: In Kovel, man was dragged from private courtyard onto TCR bus: military registration and enlistment office claimed he was fleeing inspection. VIDEO