In Kyiv, they are well aware of compromises Russian Federation needs to make in order to embark on path to peaceful settlement, - Peskov
Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, stated that Russia is allegedly ready to resume the trilateral peace talks, but wants Ukraine to demonstrate "sufficient flexibility".
He made this statement in comments to the Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"This is necessary; we are open to it and hope that Kyiv and its representatives will also be open to it. We also hope that our counterparts in Washington will continue their peace-building efforts," he said.
According to him, Kyiv is showing "flexibility" because it is allegedly in a "very difficult situation".
"But this is not the kind of flexibility that is needed. In Kyiv, they know perfectly well what needs to be done and what compromises need to be made in order to genuinely set out on the path to a peaceful settlement," added the dictator’s spokesperson.
What led up to it?
- Earlier, the Kremlin stated that it does not rule out the resumption of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia. However, there are currently no specific arrangements regarding the venue and timing of a possible meeting.
- At the same time, Putin’s side acknowledged that there is currently no plan to end the war against Ukraine.
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