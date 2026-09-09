Case against senior Ukrzaliznytsia official over extortion of $100,000 sent to court – SAPO

Today, 9 September 2026, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) submitted an indictment to court against the deputy director responsible for environmental safety at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia’s Department of Traffic Safety, Occupational Safety and Environmental Safety, based on a pretrial investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

SAPO reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

He is accused of soliciting and receiving an undue advantage in exchange for facilitating the dismantling or relocation of a railway track.

The investigation established that, in late 2025, the deputy director responsible for environmental safety at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia’s Department of Traffic Safety, Occupational Safety and Environmental Safety requested a $100,000 bribe from a representative of a business specialising in granite extraction and crushed stone production. The payment was sought in exchange for dismantling or relocating a railway track that prevented the company from continuing its business operations.

The Ukrzaliznytsia official was detained in April this year after receiving the $100,000 bribe.

His actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the report said.

See more: Ruscists attack Ukrzaliznytsia diesel locomotive in Odesa region for second time in one day: child injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

It was previously reported that the deputy director of Ukrzaliznytsia’s environmental safety department had been remanded in custody, with bail set at UAH 4.3 million, in the case concerning the alleged extortion of $100,000.

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