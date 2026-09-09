ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
18587 visitors online
News Shelling of Mykolaiv
428 2

Two killed and 9 injured, including one-year-old boy, in Russian attacks on Mykolaiv

Russian strikes on Mykolaiv kill two, injure nine

Russia has been terrorising Mykolaiv and the region for almost 24 hours. This afternoon, Russian forces continued striking Mykolaiv, killing and injuring people.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"Two people were killed as a result of enemy attacks on Mykolaiv this afternoon. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, nine people were injured. Among them is a one-year-old boy. The child received the necessary medical care and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

The other victims are reported to be in varying conditions of severity and have been hospitalised. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance.

Read more: Chief of Mykolaiv regional TCR, detained for bribery, remanded in custody: bail set at UAH 4.6 million

Background

See more: Russia attacked Mykolaiv: woman injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

Mykolayiv (480) Mykolaiv region (644) shoot out (18763) Mykolayivskyy district (125)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 