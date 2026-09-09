Two killed and 9 injured, including one-year-old boy, in Russian attacks on Mykolaiv

Russia has been terrorising Mykolaiv and the region for almost 24 hours. This afternoon, Russian forces continued striking Mykolaiv, killing and injuring people.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"Two people were killed as a result of enemy attacks on Mykolaiv this afternoon. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, nine people were injured. Among them is a one-year-old boy. The child received the necessary medical care and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

The other victims are reported to be in varying conditions of severity and have been hospitalised. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance.

Read more: Chief of Mykolaiv regional TCR, detained for bribery, remanded in custody: bail set at UAH 4.6 million

Background

As a reminder, on the night of September 9, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, killing a 70-year-old woman. A 15-year-old child was also among the four people injured.

Earlier today, Russian occupiers struck port infrastructure in Mykolaiv district, injuring three people.

See more: Russia attacked Mykolaiv: woman injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS