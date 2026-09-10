Number of enemy command posts and radar stations have been struck, - General Staff

On September 9 and during the night of September 10, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Which facilities have been affected?

In the city of Donetsk, a facility used by the occupiers for the storage, preparation, and launch of "Geran"/"Gerbera" strike UAVs was struck.

Command posts of the enemy’s UAV units were also struck: in Osypenko, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Komyshuvate, Donetsk Oblast; Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Yasnohorivka and Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast. Separately, command posts of the invaders’ units were struck in Luhanske and Zaitseve, Donetsk Oblast.

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, three enemy radar stations were struck—in Pavlin, Kartushin, and Antonivka (the "Nebo-SV" radar system).

In addition, a ground-based repeater station in Trubchevsk, used to control "Geran"/"Gerbera"-type strike UAVs, was struck.

An enemy ammunition depot was struck in the Dovzhansk area of the Luhansk region.

Read more: Launch site for attack UAVs, "Mangust" boat, enemy reconnaissance assets, and warehouses were struck, - General Staff

The General Staff added that the extent of the damage is still being determined.

Background

It was previously reported that the Defense Forces struck the "Makhachkala Sea Trade Port" on the night of September 10.

Read more: Launch sites for attack UAVs and enemy command posts in occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff