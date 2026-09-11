Supreme Court has overturned dismissal of three judges from Kyiv Court of Appeal who were caught taking bribe of $35,000, – Shabunin

The Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) to dismiss three judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal – Ihor Pallenyk, Yurii Slyva and Viktor Hlynianyi – whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had caught accepting a bribe of 35,000 dollars.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre

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"The ‘super-reformed’ Supreme Court has overturned the decision to dismiss three judges whom NABU and the SAPO had caught taking a bribe of 35,000 dollars.

Those judges from the Kyiv Court of Appeal were passing money to one another in packets disguised as whisky and coffee.

Over $100k was found at the home of one of the – bloody hell – judges, packed into other coffee sachets. One of Momona’s minions hid such a packet under his shirt during the search," the post reads.

Shabunin noted that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court had overturned the judges’ dismissals, in particular due to procedural violations during the consideration of the dismissal case – the failure to hear the judges properly and the scheduling of the hearing at a time they considered inconvenient.

"This is a good example of how the judicial mafia in the Supreme Court is protecting its metastases in the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

I still cannot believe that these devils in robes are doing all this so openly, without hiding, blatantly spitting in the face of a people wounded by war.

Remember this monstrosity every time you hear yet another ‘expert’ statement about the need to coordinate reforms with the professional judicial community.

This is what this ‘professional judicial community’ looks like in the Supreme Court,’ Shabunin emphasised.

What led up to this?

On 30 November 2023, prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal that they were under suspicion. The suspects’ actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to media reports, Viktor Hlynianyi, Deputy Chair of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, and judges Yurii Slyva, Viacheslav Dzyubin and Ihor Pallenyk have been accused of accepting bribes in exchange for a decision to lift the seizure of assets in the case of former "Motor Sich" head Viacheslav Bohuslaev.

Read more: Bribery has consequences: SBI launches large-scale anti-corruption campaign. VIDEO