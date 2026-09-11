Lukashenko wants to test combat readiness of Belarusian army: Everything will be as in war

Belarus plans to conduct a combat-readiness check of its entire army, up to and including mobilisation.

Dictator Aliaksandr Lukashenko said this in comments to the media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I have already put it in plain terms: the army needs to be shaken up; the time has come. The entire army. We will check everyone. Up to and including mobilisation," he said.

"Everything will be done as it would be in war," the dictator added.

At the same time, according to Belarus' self-proclaimed leader, the country is "preparing for war so that there will be no war."

He also said that Belarus would never attack first.

"We are pragmatists. We understand that if we were, say, to attack any of our neighbours, it would be tantamount to death. We would not be able to win a conflict with the 'monsters' stationed around our perimeter. So why start a war?" the dictator explained.

Read more: Lukashenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, wishing them "peace and good health"

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukraine is strengthening the defence of Chornobyl because of the possibility of a renewed Russian offensive.

Journalists also reported that Belarus is building a military base and a railway line for trains carrying armoured vehicles near its border with Ukraine.

Read more: Lukashenko addresses Belarusian military: No one will send you into bloodbath in Ukraine