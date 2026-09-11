EU ambassadors again fail to extend sanctions against Russia over stance of Slovakia and France

Today, 11 September, ambassadors of European Union countries once again failed to agree on extending individual sanctions imposed over Russia's aggression because of the stance of two countries regarding people subject to sanctions.

Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported this, citing his own sources, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, EU ambassadors again failed to extend sanctions against Russia. Their next meeting will take place on Monday, one day before the measures expire on 15 September.

"Slovakia still insists on removing Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list, but the situation has become more complicated because France also wants Usmanov removed from the list," he said.

Read more: EU will tighten visa restrictions on Russians and may ban combatants from entering, - Kallas

Background

On 2 September, EU ambassadors failed to agree on extending individual sanctions against more than 3,000 Russians and Russian companies responsible for violating Ukraine's territorial integrity. Slovakia's stance was the obstacle.

On 9 September, the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives again failed to agree on extending individual sanctions imposed for violating Ukraine's territorial integrity for one year. Once again, this was due to Slovakia's position.

The Council of the European Union last extended this sanctions regime in March 2026.

Read more: UK has doubled fines for breaching sanctions against Russia – to 100 per cent of transaction value