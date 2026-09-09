European Union fails to extend sanctions against Russia for one year due to Slovakia’s position – media

On September 9, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU once again failed to agree on extending individual sanctions over violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity for one year.

As Censor.NET reports, European Pravda learned this from diplomatic sources in the European Union.

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EU member states' ambassadors failed to reach an agreement due to Slovakia's position. Bratislava insists that the sanctions be extended for only six months instead of the proposed one-year period.

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Bratislava insists on six-month extension

Slovakia is also demanding that several individuals be removed from the current sanctions list. Diplomats are not currently disclosing who exactly is involved due to the confidentiality of the negotiations.

One diplomat said that no agreement on extending the sanctions was reached during the Coreper meeting.

"Today, Coreper discussed the extension of the sanctions regime against individuals and companies responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. However, no agreement was reached."

Diplomats will continue consultations in an effort to reach an agreement by September 15.

Slovakia's Foreign Ministry said that negotiations on the six-month review of the sanctions are ongoing and are expected to be completed by September 15, 2026.

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EU sanctions must be extended by September 15

This is not the first attempt to agree on an extension of the sanctions regime. On September 2, Coreper also failed to adopt the relevant decision due to Slovakia's position.

The Council of the EU last extended this sanctions regime in March 2026.

The restrictions include:

freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and legal entities;

a ban on making funds and other economic resources available to them;

a ban on entry into or transit through EU territory for individuals.

Read more: Ukraine’s proposals included in EU’s 21st sanctions package against Russia – Zelenskyy

On June 25, the Council of the EU extended for another 12 months the economic sanctions related to Russia's actions aimed at destabilising the situation in Ukraine. They will remain in force until July 31, 2027.

On June 18, EU leaders agreed for the first time since the start of Russian aggression to extend economic sanctions against Russia for 12 months instead of six.

Previously, Hungary regularly blocked sanctions and other EU decisions under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Slovakia often joined such moves.