Delayed e-Points payments to arms manufacturers: National Security Committee addresses situation, cites Defence Ministry delay

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence has issued a statement regarding delayed payments to defence companies under the e-Points programme.

The statement was published on the Committee’s official Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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The Committee said that, in view of public appeals and concerns raised by defence companies over delayed payments under the e-Points system, it considered it necessary to clarify the actual state of affairs.

Delay in submitting documents

"The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence neither carries out nor approves each individual defence procurement or specific contract of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Procurement, the selection of suppliers and payments under concluded contracts fall within the powers and responsibility of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine," the statement emphasised.

The Committee noted that amendments to Article 28 of the Law of Ukraine On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 entered into force on 24 June 2026. The amendments stipulate that the purposes for which the funds specified in the relevant paragraphs of Article 28 are used must be agreed by the Ministry of Defence and the Administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine with the relevant Verkhovna Rada committee.

"This does not concern the approval of individual procurements, contracts or payments, but the approval of the purposes for which the relevant funds are used," the statement said.

The Committee said it had repeatedly stressed to the Defence Ministry leadership the need to submit the legally required materials for approval of the use of personal income tax revenues. The issue was raised at several Committee meetings and during working meetings with the newly appointed leadership of the Ministry of Defence.

"Despite this, the relevant letter marked ‘For Official Use Only’ concerning approval of the purposes for which military personal income tax revenues would be used, signed by First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Vyskub, reached the Committee only yesterday, 10 September 2026. Why the Ministry of Defence approached the Committee only more than two and a half months after the relevant legal provision entered into force is a question for the Ministry," the statement said.

The Committee added that, since the relevant materials had finally been received from the Ministry of Defence, approval of the purposes for which the personal income tax revenues would be used would be considered as a priority at its next scheduled meeting.

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Funding not limited to personal income tax revenues

"We would also like to draw the attention of manufacturers and the public to the fact that funding and payments under the e-Points programme are not limited exclusively to personal income tax revenues. Expenditure for the relevant purposes is also provided for under other budget programmes and appropriations of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Accordingly, not all funds used to finance e-Points are subject to the approval procedure established by law," the statement said.

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Background

The previous day, Ihor Fedirko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry, said that manufacturers had delivered their products under the e-Points programme but could not receive payment for them. Individual companies are owed between UAH 24 million and hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

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