Zelenskyy’s invitation to Moscow is "huge gesture of goodwill" on part of Russian Federation, - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a "huge gesture of goodwill" on Russia’s part.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
"A tremendous gesture of goodwill"
Indeed, when asked to comment on Zelenskyy’s proposal to meet with Putin in the US, Lavrov said: "Dmitry Peskov has already spoken on this matter. The invitation … has been sent. If he wants to meet, then let him come."
"And that in itself is a huge gesture of goodwill on our part, because he has still not revoked his order banning contact with Putin and his team. So we have no shortage of goodwill, whilst he, as I understand it, has no shortage of ill will," said Lavrov.
Russia is open to negotiations
He also stated that Russia allegedly remains open to negotiations with Ukraine. At the same time, Lavrov said that whilst these talks are taking place, the Russian Federation will not halt its ‘special military operation’.
"We remain ready for talks, but the 'special military operation' will not be suspended for the duration of these talks," said Lavrov.
What led up to it
- Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he was prepared to meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami, should he be in attendance.
- For his part, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will attend the G20 summit.
- Later, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should travel to Moscow if he "really wants to meet Putin".
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