Zelenskyy’s invitation to Moscow is "huge gesture of goodwill" on part of Russian Federation, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a "huge gesture of goodwill" on Russia’s part.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"A tremendous gesture of goodwill"

Indeed, when asked to comment on Zelenskyy’s proposal to meet with Putin in the US, Lavrov said: "Dmitry Peskov has already spoken on this matter. The invitation … has been sent. If he wants to meet, then let him come."

"And that in itself is a huge gesture of goodwill on our part, because he has still not revoked his order banning contact with Putin and his team. So we have no shortage of goodwill, whilst he, as I understand it, has no shortage of ill will," said Lavrov.

Russia is open to negotiations

He also stated that Russia allegedly remains open to negotiations with Ukraine. At the same time, Lavrov said that whilst these talks are taking place, the Russian Federation will not halt its ‘special military operation’.

"We remain ready for talks, but the 'special military operation' will not be suspended for the duration of these talks," said Lavrov.

Read more: Question of Putin’s trip to G20 summit in Miami has not yet been discussed, - Ushakov

What led up to it