France has explained its position on lifting sanctions against Usmanov as matter of national security
France’s demand that the European Union lift sanctions against the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov is linked to a matter of national security.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by "European Truth", citing French diplomatic sources.
What is known
"France is one of the countries most actively involved in stepping up pressure on the Russian military machine by every means possible," said the publication’s source.
He also emphasised that France is actively involved in supporting Ukraine.
"We have a separate issue relating to national security, and we would like to respond positively to our international partners who have approached us regarding Mr Usmanov," the diplomat explained.
What led up to it
As a reminder, on 11 September, EU ambassadors once again failed to agree on the extension of targeted sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression, due to the positions taken by Slovakia and France regarding the individuals subject to sanctions. In particular, France wants to remove the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov from the sanctions list.
- On 2 September, EU ambassadors were unable to reach an agreement on extending individual sanctions against more than 3,000 Russians and Russian companies responsible for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Slovakia’s position proved to be an obstacle.
- On 9 September, the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives once again failed to reach an agreement on extending the individual sanctions imposed for violations of Ukraine’s territorial integrity for a further year. And once again, this was due to Slovakia’s position.
- The Council of the EU last extended this sanctions regime in March 2026.
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