France has explained its position on lifting sanctions against Usmanov as matter of national security

France’s demand that the European Union lift sanctions against the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov is linked to a matter of national security.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by "European Truth", citing French diplomatic sources.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

"France is one of the countries most actively involved in stepping up pressure on the Russian military machine by every means possible," said the publication’s source.

He also emphasised that France is actively involved in supporting Ukraine.

"We have a separate issue relating to national security, and we would like to respond positively to our international partners who have approached us regarding Mr Usmanov," the diplomat explained.

Read more: Koretskyi discussed funding for Ukraine with partners: Cost of war is rising, and more resources are needed

What led up to it

As a reminder, on 11 September, EU ambassadors once again failed to agree on the extension of targeted sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression, due to the positions taken by Slovakia and France regarding the individuals subject to sanctions. In particular, France wants to remove the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov from the sanctions list.