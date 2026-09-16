During the first 15 days of September, the Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed the loss of 6,280 Russian soldiers—25.6% more than during the same period in August.

This was reported by Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Elimination of the enemy

"The USF Birds effectively carried out a 25.6% increase in verified ‘Delta’ kills during the two weeks of September compared to the two weeks of August (6,280 kills versus 4,998).

"There is no mobilization" in Russia; it is being carried out quietly so that no one in the swamps has time to get scared and run away," he noted.

According to Madyar, between September 1 and 15, the Russians lost 6,280 soldiers due to combat deaths and medical evacuations. Between August 1 and 15, they lost 4,998.

The average daily figure from the USF in September currently stands at 419 confirmed enemy casualties per day.

"The lion’s share of the USF’s results—exclusively in terms of manpower—for the 15 days of September came from the Dobropillia (1,806 bodies), Huliaipole (1,927 bodies), and Pokrovsk (617 bodies) sectors.

The monthly target is for the USF to eliminate 12,500 enemy personnel in September (August: 11,010 confirmed), assuming the enemy maintains its rate of manpower replenishment and favorable weather conditions persist," the commander added.

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Casualties will rise

During October–December 2026, Madyar expects the fighting to intensify due to the enemy’s intention to deploy an additional 300,000 troops, which will be exactly twice the previous monthly replenishment (70,000/ month of mobilization + contract soldiers, compared to an average of 35,000 contract soldiers and conscripts per month during January–August 2026).

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