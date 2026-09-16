Moscow court has released four drivers implicated in ’Spider’s Web’ case due to insufficient evidence

On 16 September, the Moscow City Court released four drivers from custody who had been accused by the Russian investigators of involvement in the SBU’s ‘Pavutina’ operation. The court refused to extend their detention, whilst the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office had previously referred the case back for further investigation due to insufficient evidence.

According to Censor.NET, Radio Free Europe reports this.

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The drivers were accused of conspiring with the SSU and transporting Ukrainian drones, which later attacked military airfields, deep into Russia in their vehicles. The court deemed the evidence of their involvement insufficient.

The drivers claimed they were unaware that drones had been hidden amongst the cargo

The drivers denied any wrongdoing. They claim that they were on a routine journey and knew nothing about the drones hidden in the cargo. Once the UAVs began to fly out of the lorries’ cargo holds, they called the police themselves and tried to shoot the drones down.

The Russian Federation’s Prosecutor General’s Office has found no direct evidence of the drivers’ guilt

Russia’s Investigative Committee has concluded its investigation into Operation ‘Spider’s Web’ and has referred the case to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

At the same time, a motion was submitted to the court to extend the period of detention for the lorry drivers.

However, First Deputy Prosecutor General Anton Razinkin did not approve the charges, stating that there was no direct evidence of the drivers’ guilt and that the circumstantial evidence was insufficient, and he referred the case back for further investigation.

The court, having rejected the prosecution’s application, ordered the drivers to be released.

SSU Special Operation ‘Spider’s Web’