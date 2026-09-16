Poland to equip over 100 km of border with Ukraine with electronic security system

Poland plans to equip more than 100 km of its border with Ukraine with an electronic security system to complement physical barriers.

Polskie Radio reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The electronic system will complement physical barriers and include monitoring equipment and motion detectors.

"We are talking about 69 kilometres in the area of responsibility of the Nadbużański Border Guard Unit. The next project covers another 43 kilometres of the land border with Ukraine, also in the area of responsibility of the Bieszczadzki Border Guard Unit. These are our immediate plans," said Wioleta Gorzkowska, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Border Guard.

See more: Poland is stepping up security at border crossings with Ukraine due to Russian threat, - Kosiniak-Kamysz. PHOTO

Reinforcing the borders with Russia and Belarus

Poland also plans to expand existing systems on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

"These include observation towers. The towers will be equipped with electro-optical systems, and drone detection systems will be installed on the border with Belarus," she said.

The European Union has allocated funding for the investments on both borders.

Gorzkowska also said that President Karol Nawrocki’s veto of legislation concerning the use of funds from the SAFE programme had prevented the Border Guard from making purchases worth 3 billion zlotys. The planned purchases included armoured vehicles and machine guns.

Read more: Sikorski: Poland will not block opening of the six negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU

Background

The previous day, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was tightening security at border crossings with Ukraine because of the Russian threat.