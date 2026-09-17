Ukraine and Slovenia deepen defence partnership: focus on air defence and defence industry

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara met with Slovenian Defence Minister Valentin Hajdinjak. They discussed strengthening air defence, funding Ukraine’s defence industry, joint production, and developing technologies to counter Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine calls on Slovenia to increase air defence support

The Ukrainian side briefed the Slovenian delegation in detail on the battlefield situation, threats from Russia and the actions of the Defence Forces.

A critical challenge is the intensification of Russian strikes on civilian sites using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Ukraine is developing its own asymmetric operations and technological solutions. At the same time, it has two key needs: additional funding and deliveries of air defence systems.

Read more: "Ukraine is only country that is prepared and capable of waging new kind of war," - Slovenian Prime Minister Janša

Ukraine and Slovenia discuss joint ventures and Drone Deal

The ministers also discussed steps to seize the initiative on the front and develop middle strike and deep strike capabilities. Ukraine’s defence industry can increase production of the equipment it needs severalfold with additional financial support from partners.

For its part, Ukraine proposed specific areas of mutually beneficial cooperation: establishing joint ventures, the Drone Deal, testing solutions under real combat conditions and sharing unique experience in adapting to modern warfare.

They also discussed cooperation in the cognitive domain. Yevhenii Khmara stressed that Russia is intensifying information and psychological operations against Ukraine and Europe. It is important to counter these threats together.

The minister thanked Slovenia for its important support, including contributions to the PURL mechanism, and for its willingness to deepen the defence partnership.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Slovenian PM Golob, invites him to Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit