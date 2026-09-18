"Bug" was found in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi’s official car. VIDEO

A listening device was found in the car of Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

The mayor posted a video on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Once again, we have found a device that looks like a listening device. This time it was in my official car.

"I have already reported the discovery to law enforcement," he said.

Watch more: Sadovyi raised "many questions" following Russian attack on Lviv: Madyar urged people not to blame military. VIDEO

Background

On September 17, 2025, Sadovyi said he had found a listening device in his office.

Before the device was discovered, meetings had taken place in his office with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and foreign delegations.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 injured in hospitals, two in very serious condition, - Sadovyi