Sadovyi raised "many questions" following Russian attack on Lviv: Madyar urged people not to blame military. VIDEO

The Mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, has raised "many questions" following the Russian Federation’s attack on the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Speaking to journalists, Sadovyi said he had "a great many questions for everyone".

"Because as a city, every day we buy drones, we buy anti-drone systems, we buy everything that is asked of us – and we hand it over. We spend the lion’s share of the city’s budget on supporting the military. That is why I think there are a great many questions for everyone. My task right now is to save people. To ensure people are safe, that they have somewhere to stay overnight, and that hospitals provide quality medical care. We will do this. This is my responsibility," he said, responding to a question about why the "Shaheds" reached Lviv.

Read: 32 people injured in daytime attack in Lviv region

Madyar’s reaction

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Madyar) responded to the statement by the head of Lviv.

"Mr Mayor of the lovely city of Lviv! I’m sorry, but please stop with that evening rebuke or customer complaint of yours: ‘I have so many questions for everyone, we’ll have a chat with the military, we buy them every day…’ Please, stop it.

15 out of 556 missiles hit their targets today. 3%. There isn’t even a radar of that size at the city hall; no joke – there is no such air defence system on planet Earth that, through the hands of our Warriors, wipes out 95–97% of attacking drones deep within the echelons and lines, from the front to peaceful cities. Though, of course, there is room for improvement.



It is not for me to give you advice. But neither is it for you to reproach those who shoot them down day and night. Protect the people, spare the forests. And we will work in the sky," he noted.

Read also: Part of Lviv left without water due to unauthorised work by private machinery, says Sadovyi

Sadovyi’s explanation

Later, the mayor of Lviv said that he has great respect for the air defence forces and for everyone who defends our skies and land.

"The Lviv community fulfils requests from the military to the greatest extent possible. I understand that decisions on the use of equipment and resources are made by those in charge. They certainly know better where it is needed most.



My reaction to the journalist’s question was emotional and inappropriate. At that moment, I was standing in front of a burning building in the city centre and saw the aftermath of the Russian attack," the mayor explained.

Read: Romania condemns Russian strikes on Lviv

Russian attack on Lviv region

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, 32 people were injured in the attack. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi clarified that 26 of the injured are currently in city hospitals.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack by Russian drones on the central part of Lviv, which damaged UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians attacked the SBU Main Directorate in Lviv Oblast with a drone: damage reported