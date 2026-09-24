Norway will allocate nearly $9 billion to support Ukraine in 2027, - Støre

Next year, Norway plans to allocate 85 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $9 billion) to support Ukraine.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Censor.NET, citing the Norwegian government’s press service.

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Priority - Air Defense

"The Norwegian Government will also be allocating NOK 85 billion in support to Ukraine in 2027. Most of this funding will be provided as military support, with air defence as a key priority area," the statement says.

In addition, Norway is providing vital humanitarian aid and support to ensure Ukraine’s energy supply.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Støre discuss protection against Russian strikes and FREYJA programme

Støre stressed that this support is important not only for Ukraine but also for ensuring the security of Norway, which shares a border with Russia.

"We will also continue to support efforts that pave the way for genuine negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," the Norwegian prime minister added.

Read more: Norway has allocated 260 million euros for air defense missiles for Ukraine

Background

As a reminder, this year the Norwegian government also allocated 85 billion Norwegian kroner to support Ukraine.