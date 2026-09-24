Costa calls for using all available leverage on Russia to end war

Russia’s war against Ukraine already has global consequences, so the international community must use all available leverage on Moscow to bring it to an end.

European Council President António Costa said this during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, Censor.NET reports.

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Costa outlines global consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine

According to Costa, conflicts do not remain solely local. They affect food security, energy markets, migration, development and global stability.

"We know that conflicts never remain purely local. They have consequences for food security, energy markets, migration, development and global stability. We see this in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," Costa said.

The European Council president stressed that Russia had chosen to start a war that already had consequences for the entire world.

Costa described Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as a devastating act against a sovereign state, committed by a permanent member of the UN Security Council in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.

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Costa calls for using all available leverage on Moscow

According to the European Council president, Russian aggression also poses a threat to civilian security beyond Ukraine.

"It is unacceptable that over the past twelve months, Russia has repeatedly threatened the security of European Union member states. Russia must stop this dangerous escalation," Costa said.

He called on the international community to use all available leverage on Russia to end the war and create conditions for negotiations.

According to Costa, the objective of such negotiations must be to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Earlier, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said that the risk of the war spreading beyond Ukraine was increasing.

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