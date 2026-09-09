Witkoff, Kushner, and Putin discussed resumption of trilateral talks at meeting, - Ushakov

During a meeting between U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the possibility of resuming contacts with the Ukrainian side in a trilateral format was discussed.

This was reported by the dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known

"The discussion centered on the possibility of resuming contacts with the Ukrainian side, including in a trilateral format. Yes, that was the topic of the conversation," Ushakov said.

It is also noted that Ushakov does not rule out the possibility of resuming trilateral talks between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: In coming weeks, there is opportunity to develop roadmap for resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, - Rubio

Witkoff and Kushner's Visit to Moscow

It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The talks lasted more than three hours.

Read more: "Russia is ready to bring about peace in Ukraine and hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks," - Peskov (updated)

The visit of Trump's envoys to Ukraine

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Witkoff and Kushner had arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners—France, the United Kingdom, and Germany—are in Ukraine on an official visit.

Zelenskyy began his meeting with Trump’s envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that talks with Witkoff and Kushner had begun.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, stated while in Kyiv that President Trump is "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Kremlin admits there is currently no plan to end war against Ukraine