Ukraine is discussing possibility of relocating border crossing points to territory of neighboring countries due to shelling, - Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukrainian officials are negotiating with neighboring countries about the possibility of relocating border crossing points due to shelling by Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Derkach, First Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine, as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on September 24.

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Ukraine is discussing the relocation of border checkpoints with neighboring countries

According to Derkach, Ukraine is working with other countries to create an alternative to the current border crossing points.

"We are currently working with other countries, with our neighbors, to be able—and this is the alternative we're talking about—to relocate the border crossing points to another country's territory," the official said.

He noted that joint border crossings in neighboring countries can ensure the smooth operation of logistics. This will also speed up the movement of goods by expediting border and customs procedures.

Read more: On evening of September 24, Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs – Air Force (updated)

Poland's Experience and the Situation at the Border

As an example, Derkach cited Poland, where several border crossings shared with Ukraine are already in operation. He also mentioned Moldova.

According to him, Kyiv is currently exploring opportunities for cooperation with each of its neighboring countries.

On September 15, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, announced that Ukraine’s border crossing points will suspend operations during an air raid alert. People will be asked to leave the waiting areas and spread out as much as possible.

On September 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that a Russian attack drone had crashed near the border with Ukraine in the Volyn Oblast, not far from the Yagodin–Dorohusk border crossing.

On September 23, Polish officials temporarily evacuated two border crossings with Ukraine after a Russian drone approached the border. At the same time, Poland scrambled fighter jets.

On September 24, Tusk reported a new Russian attack on Ukrainian territory near the Polish border. As a result, two border crossing points—in Zosyn and Dorohusk—were temporarily evacuated.

Read more: Poland has placed six border crossings with Ukraine on high alert