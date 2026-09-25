EU agrees on terms for allocating €6.6 billion from European Peace Facility for Ukraine

EU member states have agreed on the terms for allocating €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility for Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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"That's good news for Ukraine and bad news for Russia," Kallas said.

How the funds will be used

€900 million is earmarked for the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine.

Another €1 billion will fund new joint equipment purchases.

The remaining €4.7 billion will reimburse member states for their costs. Some have already said they will redirect their share to Ukraine’s needs.

"Moscow’s hybrid attacks try to intimidate Europe into scaling back its support for Ukraine. Europe is doing the opposite," the EU representative stressed.

Read more: EU will tighten visa restrictions on Russians and may ban combatants from entering, - Kallas

Background

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the EU could allocate another €1 billion in military support for Ukraine.

Read more: Kallas on concessions to Russia: It is not only about territories, but also about people who live there