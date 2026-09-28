Oil depot ablaze in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. SATELLITE PHOTO

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the village of Pavlovskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The Russian service of Radio Liberty published a photo, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The oil depot has 11 fuel storage tanks with a combined capacity of nearly 8,000 cubic meters and belongs to LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt.

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Background

It was reported earlier that the Edelweiss-95 oil depot was burning in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine later confirmed that the oil depot and other facilities had been hit.

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