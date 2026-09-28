Oil depot ablaze in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. SATELLITE PHOTO
A fire broke out at an oil depot in the village of Pavlovskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.
The Russian service of Radio Liberty published a photo, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
The oil depot has 11 fuel storage tanks with a combined capacity of nearly 8,000 cubic meters and belongs to LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt.
Background
- It was reported earlier that the Edelweiss-95 oil depot was burning in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.
- The Security Service of Ukraine later confirmed that the oil depot and other facilities had been hit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password