Tatarov’s acquaintances have become owners of 11 flats in new-build developments in Kyiv worth over $1 million, – Bihus.Info

People who may be linked to Oleh Tatarov, the deputy head of the President’s Office, have, over the last few years, become owners of flats in two new-build developments in Kyiv, the value of which now exceeds 1 million dollars.

This is according to an investigation by Bihus.Info, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Who received how many flats

Journalists have identified 11 flats in the Kyiv residential complexes ‘Aquamarine’ and ‘Perlyna Nyvok’, registered in the names of two women linked to businessman Nikola Mirto, who is close to Tatarov. Both complexes were long-delayed construction projects for years, and the state never received a significant portion of the promised flats there.

The property owners are Natalia Pysareva, a Kyiv resident born in 1950 who worked in banking over 20 years ago, and Vladlena Tymoshenko, who was born in 1992 in Luhansk and, judging by photos on social media, previously worked as a waitress.

Together, the women own four flats in "Aquamarine" and seven in "Perlyna Nyvok", most of which are registered in Pysareva’s name. Journalists estimated the value based on sales advertisements — around $850 per square metre in "Perlyna Nyvok" and 1,500 in "Aquamarine".

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The history of "Aquamarine"

"Aquamarine" in the Sviatoshynskyi district was built to order for the SSU, with the National Bank also due to receive its share of the flats. The complex was due to be completed back in 2007, but the developer went bankrupt. Under the original contract, the SSU was to receive 38 flats; this quota was later reduced to 16, and ultimately the service received only four flats plus one more near Kyiv. The National Bank was short of 19 flats.

Photo: Aquamarine residential complex / Bihus.Info

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The story of "Perlyna Nyvok"

Construction of the ‘Perlyna Nyvok’ residential complex began around 20 years ago for the State Security Service. However, of the 103 flats promised, the agency received 65.

Following the developer’s bankruptcy, some of the flats – which the owners had not entered into the electronic register – were put up for sale a second time through a financial company linked, according to Bihus.Info, to the "Ukrbud" circle.

Photo: Perlyna Nyvok residential complex / Bihus.Info

Three of the 65 flats that went to the State Security Service now belong to Pysareva and Tymoshenko — each had an area of around 100 square metres, and the new owners have redesigned them, turning the three flats into nine. Two more of Pysareva’s flats in ‘Perlina’ first appeared in the property register only when she bought them.

In ‘Aquamarine’, the origin of only two out of the four flats is clear — the woman bought them from private owners, and one of them, judging by the numbering, previously belonged to the National Bank. The registration history of the other two flats is blank.

Pysareva and Tymoshenko did not provide journalists with any explanation regarding the purchase of the flats.

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Mirto’s connection to Tatarov

Italian restaurateur Mirto has lived in Kyiv for many years and was once a client of Tatarov’s law firm. In 2021, he named Tatarov’s wife as the future guardian of his son — this is stated in the official’s declaration.

In November 2025, Mirto and Pysareva founded the British company ‘Apostolo’, which, immediately upon its creation, became part of the ownership structure of a Kyiv-based firm previously registered directly in their names. In June 2026, Tymoshenko took Pysareva’s place at ‘Apostolo’.

Tatarov’s own flat has disappeared

Investigators also checked Tatarov’s declaration. A 111-square-metre flat in the ‘Podolgrad’ residential complex on Vozdvyzhenska Street, in which he had invested back in 2016, had disappeared from it — this was a project by ‘Ukrbud’, which was completed by ‘Kyivmiskbud’ after the company’s collapse. Before the building was handed over, Tatarov transferred the rights to the flat and received nearly 8 million hryvnias.

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According to documents obtained by journalists, the buyer was lawyer Oleksandr Kviatkivskyi, originally from the Vinnytsia region, who mainly handles insurance and family law cases.

Kviatkivskyi also co-founded the Kyiv Target Shooting Federation and coaches at the "Stanford" club near Obukhiv. According to sources at Bihus.Info, senior officials from several law enforcement agencies regularly meet at this club, and Tatarov himself used to be a member.

Kviatkivskyi’s official income is around 300,000 hryvnias a year, whilst his firm, the "Universal Assistance Centre", made a net profit of approximately one million hryvnias in 2025. Six months after the purchase, the lawyer still lives in his flat in Pechersk, in an old building.

According to the lawyer, he only met Tatarov when he was signing the documents for the deal.

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