"Veronika Feng Shui" advised Yermak on exact date to appoint Tatarov to Presidential Office – journalist Mokryk

Veronika Anikiievych (Veronika Feng Shui), whom the former head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, consulted, advised him on the appointment of Oleh Tatarov as deputy head of the Presidential Office. The advice also concerned the date of the appointment.

Journalist Danylo Mokryk said this in his video, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Mokryk, citing his own source close to the investigation, said Anikiievych advised Yermak not only on whom to appoint, but also on exactly when to make the appointment.

"That is why Yermak began consulting Veronika Anikievych about Oleh Tatarov back in April 2020, while the appointment took place only on 5 August 2020. For more than three months, the person was kept on hold so they could wait for the best stellar-numerological alignment for the decree," the journalist said.

Watch more: Mindich — I know him, but I do not know many other figures in case, Yermak says. VIDEO

According to Mokryk, in July 2020, Yermak also asked Anikiievych again when it would be best to appoint Tatarov.

She replied that it should be 5 August. Zelenskyy signed the appointment decree that same day.

The source said that in his correspondence with Anikiievych, Yermak also mentioned that Tatarov’s appointment "ensures him the support of a person born on 27 October 1973."

Mokryk noted that this is Andrii Portnov’s date of birth.

More about Anikiievych

Veronika Anikievych, also known as "Veronika Feng Shui Office," is an esoteric practitioner with whom, according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Andriy Yermak coordinated personnel appointments to government posts. Her name was mentioned during a court hearing by SAPO prosecutor Hrebeniuk.

during a court hearing by SAPO prosecutor Hrebeniuk. According to media reports, she visited Russian-occupied Crimea, while her father is a Russian citizen.

Read more: Tatarov is more dangerous enemy for Ukraine than Yermak, - Shabunin

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.

Read more: Yermak’s lawyer Fomin on Veronika Feng Shui: "My client is not married. Maybe he was looking for someone he could consult with". VIDEO