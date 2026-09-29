Russian forces attacked Ternopil region with "Shahed" drones: debris fell onto the grounds of industrial facility

Russian occupiers attacked Ternopil and the surrounding region with jet-powered drones.

This was reported by Taras Pastukh, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"As a result of the strike on the enemy target, debris fell onto the grounds of an industrial facility. No reports of casualties have been received so far," the statement said.

Read more: Russia has carried out massive shelling of Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of injured across several regions. PHOTOS

Background

As a reminder, Russian occupiers attacked the Vinnytsia region with strike drones, leaving more than 15,000 customers without power.

The central part of Rivne was also left without power.

See more: Enemy struck transport and fuel infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS