Russian forces attacked Ternopil region with "Shahed" drones: debris fell onto the grounds of industrial facility
Russian occupiers attacked Ternopil and the surrounding region with jet-powered drones.
This was reported by Taras Pastukh, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of the strike on the enemy target, debris fell onto the grounds of an industrial facility. No reports of casualties have been received so far," the statement said.
Background
- As a reminder, Russian occupiers attacked the Vinnytsia region with strike drones, leaving more than 15,000 customers without power.
The central part of Rivne was also left without power.
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