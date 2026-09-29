Defence Forces have confirmed liberation of Ridkodub and released footage from village. VIDEO

The village of Ridkodub in the Lyman urban community in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated from the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Colonel Yevhen Pikus, Hero of Ukraine.

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What is known?

"As part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’, the 3rd Army Corps, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, fighters from the ‘STRAZH’ unit of the ‘Pomsta’ Assault Guard Brigade drive the enemy out of Ridkodub in Donetsk Oblast. We are continuing to clear Ukrainian soil of Russian occupiers!", the statement reads.

Read more: Operation "Vivaldi": Biletsky reports liberation of further villages in Donetsk region

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Defence Forces had liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove.

Read more: Villages of Shandryholove and Derylove in Donetsk region have been de-occupied, – DeepState. MAP