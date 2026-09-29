Defence Forces have confirmed liberation of Ridkodub and released footage from village. VIDEO
The village of Ridkodub in the Lyman urban community in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated from the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Colonel Yevhen Pikus, Hero of Ukraine.
What is known?
"As part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’, the 3rd Army Corps, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, fighters from the ‘STRAZH’ unit of the ‘Pomsta’ Assault Guard Brigade drive the enemy out of Ridkodub in Donetsk Oblast. We are continuing to clear Ukrainian soil of Russian occupiers!", the statement reads.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that the Defence Forces had liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password