Warheads of two ballistic missiles defused in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following Russia’s overnight attack, police bomb disposal officers defused the warheads of two ballistic missiles in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Each warhead weighs about half a tonne

"Following the overnight enemy attack on the capital, Kyiv police bomb disposal officers defused the warheads of two ballistic missiles in the Solomianskyi district. Both fell immediately next to residential buildings. Each warhead weighs about half a tonne," the statement said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Police bomb disposal officers rendered the warheads safe. The fragments will then be transported using specialized equipment, jointly with the State Emergency Service, to a designated site for disposal.

Appeal to the public

Police urge people who find suspicious or potentially explosive objects to:

stay away from them,

not touch them, and

immediately report the discovery by calling 102 or 101.

Read more: Russia continues to attack Kyiv with drones: Cars are burning, business center building hit in Sviatoshynskyi district (updated)







