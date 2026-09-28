Non-residential building hit again in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district (updated)
In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a smouldering piece of a missile was found near some residential buildings.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.
"In the Holosiivskyi district, not far from residential buildings, a smouldering piece of a missile was found in a woodland park area," the statement reads.
Emergency services are on their way to the scene.
UPDATE
As of 7:53 p.m., Vitali Klitschko reported that a non-residential building had been hit in the Obolonskyi district.
A warehouse building caught fire at another location.
UPDATE
As of 9:10 p.m., Vitali Klitschko reported that a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district had been hit again.
A non-residential building was also reportedly hit in the Solomianskyi district, according to preliminary information.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that the Russian Federation attacked several districts of Kyiv with jet-powered drones.
- There are reports of strikes on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. There are fatalities and injuries.
- In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 7-storey administrative building was hit on the 4th floor. The building houses the Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution – Ed.).
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