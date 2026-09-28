Non-residential building hit again in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district (updated)

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a smouldering piece of a missile was found near some residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In the Holosiivskyi district, not far from residential buildings, a smouldering piece of a missile was found in a woodland park area," the statement reads.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

See more: After massive attack on Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recover parts of Russian missiles and 50 kg of explosives. VIDEO+PHOTOS

UPDATE

As of 7:53 p.m., Vitali Klitschko reported that a non-residential building had been hit in the Obolonskyi district.

A warehouse building caught fire at another location.

UPDATE

As of 9:10 p.m., Vitali Klitschko reported that a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district had been hit again.

A non-residential building was also reportedly hit in the Solomianskyi district, according to preliminary information.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that the Russian Federation attacked several districts of Kyiv with jet-powered drones.

There are reports of strikes on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. There are fatalities and injuries.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 7-storey administrative building was hit on the 4th floor. The building houses the Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution – Ed.).

Read more: Russian forces attacked Obolon district of Kyiv: strike hit grounds of garage cooperative (updated)