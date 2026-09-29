Operation Vivaldi: Third Assault Brigade turns 2 Soviet APCs into kamikaze ground drones, blows up occupiers’ fortifications in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade converted two Soviet armored personnel carriers into unmanned ground vehicles packed with explosives during Operation Vivaldi and sent them toward the positions of Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, the operation involving the so-called "Trojan APCs" was carried out near the settlements of Nove and Katerynivka in the Lyman sector.

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The soldiers converted the old armored vehicles into remotely controlled kamikaze vehicles, loaded them with explosives and sent them into the enemy rear.

According to the brigade, Russian troops initially mistook the APCs for reinforcements. Once the armored vehicles approached the enemy positions, they were detonated.

The powerful explosions struck enemy fortifications as well as a Russian communications and command node.

The Third Assault Brigade said the blast was comparable in power to a strike by a guided aerial bomb.

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