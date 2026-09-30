New Russian attack on Kyiv region: three injured in Brovary

On the morning of September 30, 2026, the enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. There are casualties.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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People were injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, three residents of Brovary were injured as a result of an enemy attack.

"Two men sustained shrapnel wounds; the diagnosis for another victim is still being determined. All necessary medical care is being provided," the statement said.

Read more: Two men injured in enemy attack on Kyiv region; five-story building and abandoned farm catch fire (updated)

What led up to this?

As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people were killed, there are casualties, and damage has been reported in three districts.

A house in Vyshhorod was destroyed in a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region; a child was killed and others were injured.

DTEK reported that the enemy damaged energy infrastructure: power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling.

Watch more: Air Force F-16 pilot intercepts and destroys Russian Geran-5 over Kyiv region. VIDEO