New Russian attack on Kyiv region: three injured in Brovary
On the morning of September 30, 2026, the enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. There are casualties.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
People were injured
According to the Regional Military Administration, three residents of Brovary were injured as a result of an enemy attack.
"Two men sustained shrapnel wounds; the diagnosis for another victim is still being determined. All necessary medical care is being provided," the statement said.
What led up to this?
- As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people were killed, there are casualties, and damage has been reported in three districts.
- A house in Vyshhorod was destroyed in a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region; a child was killed and others were injured.
- DTEK reported that the enemy damaged energy infrastructure: power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling.
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