Enemy has struck Rivne region again: infrastructure has been damaged

On the afternoon of September 30, 2026, Russian forces once again attacked the Rivne region with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the new attack?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the northern part of Rivne Oblast has suffered yet another airstrike.

"Civilian infrastructure was damaged. Fortunately, there were no injuries," the statement reads.

Read more: Russians attacked Rivne region: civilian specialised vehicles were damaged

Background

It was previously reported that Russia launched a drone attack on the Rivne region; there were no casualties.

Read more: Russia attacked Bukovyna and Rivne region: infrastructure has been damaged