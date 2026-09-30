Ukrainian Armed Forces training centres in Ukraine to be modernised with EU support – Defence Ministry

With the support of the European Union, funding will be provided to modernise several military training sites in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What the project involves

As noted, the plans include:

improving living conditions;

creating comfortable infrastructure;

upgrading existing facilities.

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The project will be implemented under the auspices of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The Come Back Alive charitable foundation will be responsible for implementing the project in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Development of Ukrainian Armed Forces training centres

According to the Defence Ministry, the main focus will be on developing the infrastructure of Armed Forces training centres in Ukraine. The aim is to create a modern learning environment and the conditions needed for high-quality training of service members.

Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Liubov Halan stressed that modernised centres enable service members to be trained using actual combat experience. According to her, training in Ukraine is as much a foundation of defence as ammunition and equipment, because weapons do not work without trained personnel.

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Who can join the project

The project is being implemented at the initiative of the European Union. All partner countries can contribute to its funding, with Denmark administering the funds.

The defence ministries of Ukraine and Denmark previously signed a Letter of Intent on implementing a project to modernise one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ training centres. Under this agreement, Denmark allocated around €33 million for training infrastructure, living and sanitary conditions, equipment, and drones for training defenders.

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