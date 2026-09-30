Seoul’s intelligence service reported that Ukraine was the first to request that the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea be kept confidential. Both countries agreed to maintain confidentiality from the very start of the transfer process.

This was announced at a briefing by South Korean MPs Yoon Geun-young and Yoo Yeon-ha, citing information from the National Intelligence Service, reportsCensor.NET, citing Yonhap.

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Confidentiality of the operation

"From the very start of the negotiations, Ukraine requested strict confidentiality, citing concerns about the possible impact on future negotiations regarding the exchange of prisoners of war," Yoo Yeon-ha told journalists.

According to him, it is not known whether there were any agreements regarding the secrecy of the operation between the leaders of both countries. However, South Korean intelligence cooperated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding their handover, based on a mutual agreement that "this matter would remain confidential".

Politicians added that the two North Korean soldiers themselves arrived in South Korea in mid-September. No serious health problems were found to be affecting them.

Read more: South Korea summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Zelenskyy’s statement regarding prisoners of war from North Korea

What led up to this?