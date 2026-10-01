Military received goods worth UAH 320 million through Prozorro Market: new categories added

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s Defence Procurement Agency DOT continues to expand the Prozorro Market electronic catalogue in line with military needs, adding new product categories.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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In the nearly five months since the catalogue was launched, the military has ordered and already received goods worth almost UAH 320 million.

"The catalogue on Prozorro Market, administered by the Defence Procurement Agency, helps the military meet specific or urgent needs. The platform allows them to quickly purchase the necessary goods, for example, when something is in short supply and additional purchases are needed promptly. And they can use funds from decentralized budgets, rather than their own money," said Mstyslav Banik, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

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The Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine noted that Prozorro Market reduces bureaucracy for the military and speeds up the procurement process.

New categories for the military on Prozorro Market

The latest additions include:

night vision sights;

electro-optical and radar systems for surveillance and countering UAVs;

UAV batteries.

Pickup trucks, ATVs, and UAV batteries are currently among the most in-demand categories.

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Prozorro Market: what the military can order

Prozorro Market gives the military more opportunities to independently purchase what their units need. Military units are already actively using the catalogue. The Defence Procurement Agency DOT, which administers the catalogue, plans to develop this tool further, primarily by expanding categories in line with current needs.

Overall, the catalogue covers a wide range of goods for the military:

vehicles and equipment – pickup trucks, buggies and motorcycles;

UAV equipment and components;

clothing and gear – from body armour and camouflage suits to footwear and other clothing and personal equipment.

The catalogue is available to all units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces that make purchases using funds from decentralized budgets, as well as other public contracting authorities. The Agency centrally handles a significant share of the preparatory work, from establishing product requirements to qualifying suppliers.

This allows military units to proceed more quickly to purchasing what they need, without spending time and resources on some of the preparatory procedures. Uniform product requirements and supplier prequalification also help reduce procurement risks and make the process simpler and more predictable.

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As previously reported, the Defence Procurement Agency DOT has contracted supplies covering 99.5% of the stated requirement for winter clothing and gear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for the 2026–2027 season.