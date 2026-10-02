Object, likely drone, crashed in Romania, sparking fire

Another object has been reported to have crashed in Romania. It is likely a drone. A fire broke out at the scene.

The Ministry of Defense's press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On the night of October 2, the radar surveillance system detected UAV attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine near the river border with Romania, in the northern part of Tulcea County.

"At around 5:00 a.m., a report was received that an object—presumably an unmanned aerial vehicle—had crashed near the village of Plauru in Tulcea County. A fire broke out afterward, but there were no casualties or damage," the ministry said.

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Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire. An inspection of the crash site will be conducted at a later time.

At the same time, the Romanian Ministry of Defense stated that its radar systems did not detect any unauthorized incursions into national airspace last night.

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Drones flew into Romania