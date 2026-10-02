"Servant of People" Koriavchenkov has been spotted in Spain again. VIDEO

Yurii Koryavchenko, a Member of Parliament for the ‘Servant of the People’ party, has been spotted in Spain once again.

The video was published by a volunteer named Sternenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He noted that the MP is abroad at a time when Ukraine needs funding for both active and passive defence measures.

"There are major problems with funding because the Rada is not passing the necessary laws. And how can it do so?

Yuzik has gone to Spain again," added Sternenko.

Read more: CIA has warned Spain, France, and Italy of possible Russian drone attacks, - media

What led up to this?

It should be recalled that journalists from "UP" discovered that "Servant of the People" MP Yurii Koriavchenkov had travelled to Spain several times in recent months. His wife owns a flat there.

According to media reports, the Verkhovna Rada classified information regarding Koriavchenkov’s trips abroad.

Koryavchenkov later declared the flat in Spain in his asset declaration, as previously reported by the media.

Read more: "Servant of People" member Koriavchenko has declared Spanish apartment, which was previously reported by media