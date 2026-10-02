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Pilot of Ukrainian aircraft shot down Russian UAV with missile: moment of aerial interception was filmed by eyewitnesses on ground. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian pilot in action as he shot down a Russian drone in mid-air with a missile. Eyewitnesses filmed the moment the enemy target was intercepted from the ground.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows virtually the entire final stage of the aerial interception of the Russian UAV.

The footage shows a Ukrainian fighter jet approaching the drone and entering its rear hemisphere. Once in position for the attack, the pilot fires the missile.

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The video clearly shows the missile flying towards the Russian drone. Within a few seconds, it hits its target, followed by an explosion in the sky.

"Our ace, sporting stylish number plates, shoots down the Muscovites’ f#cking UAV with a shot into its rear hemisphere," commented the authors of the post.

Watch more: An-28 crew shoots down Russian "Gerbera-2" kamikaze drone with "Minigun" machine gun in skies over Ukraine. VIDEO

Read more: Russia launched 108 UAVs at Ukraine; air defense neutralized 88 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

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