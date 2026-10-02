Metro services across Pivdennyi Bridge during "yellow" alert level ready to resume, but only after report on structure’s condition – Klitschko

The Kyiv Defense Council discussed the safety of traffic across the Dnipro River following Russian strikes on Pivdennyi Bridge. Proposals for organizing transport links between the two banks will be submitted to the central authorities.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Kyiv Defense Council meeting

The meeting addressed traffic on bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

"We heard from the military, law enforcement, the State Emergency Service and municipal services, and all submitted proposals to ensure safety, taking into account the need for logistical transport links between the city’s left and right banks. We are submitting the Defense Council’s proposals to the central authorities," the mayor said.

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Traffic across Pivdennyi Bridge

Participants also discussed services on the metro’s green line.

"Following yesterday’s attacks, the metro operator is ready to resume metro services across Southern Bridge during the yellow alert level. But only after receiving an expert report on the structure’s condition from the research institutes contacted by the Ministry of Infrastructure," Klitschko added.

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Strikes on a bridge in Kyiv

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 1, 2026, Russia carried out two drone strikes near the supporting section of Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv. Metro services across the bridge were temporarily suspended. As of the evening of October 1, green line trains were running between Syrets and Vydubychi stations and between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations.

That evening, a hit on the roadway of Pivdennyi Bridge was recorded. According to preliminary information, the UAV strike damaged a bridge support, a crash barrier, the roadway and the metro’s protective concrete barrier. Metro specialists are cutting power to the metro tracks. Metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on October 2, another hit on Pivdennyi Bridge was reported.

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