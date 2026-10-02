Group of occupiers in car hits mines twice in row in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video posted online shows a group of Russian occupiers hitting mines twice in a row on a road in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, the first explosion occurred while several Russian soldiers were traveling in a car. One of the occupiers was injured in the blast.

The subsequent footage shows the Russians picking up the wounded soldier and getting into another car before continuing their journey.

However, the group did not get far; a minute later, the car carrying the occupiers ran over another mine. A second explosion follows, injuring another Russian soldier.

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According to those who published the video, both explosions were caused by magnetic mines planted along a stretch of road in Donetsk region.

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