11 occupiers blow up on remotely emplaced mines laid by soldiers of 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade during attempted assault. VIDEO

On one sector of the front, Russian assault groups hit a series of mines that had been laid in advance and remotely by servicemen of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, 11 occupiers tried to advance toward Ukrainian positions, but their plans were disrupted thanks to the timely mining of their routes of advance.

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The released footage shows a number of Russian troops hitting mines.

In some cases, the target sensors were triggered at a certain distance from the invaders, but the blast radius and fragmentation were sufficient to seriously wound enemy personnel.

The brigade notes that remote mining remains one of the most effective ways to disrupt enemy assaults and inflict losses on Russian infantry before it approaches the positions of the Defense Forces.

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