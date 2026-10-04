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Russia’s threats will not stop European support for Ukraine; EU delegation remains in Kyiv, - Maternova
The European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternová, has responded to Moscow’s threats against diplomats, emphasising that the EU delegation will remain in Kyiv.
She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
"We are staying"
"Russia has a message for foreign diplomats in Kyiv: leave or risk your lives. Our response: we are staying. The EU delegation is staying," she emphasised.
Maternová added that threats against diplomats will not stop Europe’s support for Ukraine: "They merely remind us why this support is important!"
What led up to this
- On Saturday, 3 October, the Russian Foreign Ministry once again warned foreign nationals and diplomats against staying in Ukraine. The aggressor state openly declared its intention to launch new, massive strikes against Ukraine.
- The New York Times reported the day before that Russia was preparing a new campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s energy and water supply systems, planning to launch up to 1,000 missiles, drones and aerial bombs.
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