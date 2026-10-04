ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15688 visitors online
News Putin’s threats
553 4

Russia’s threats will not stop European support for Ukraine; EU delegation remains in Kyiv, - Maternova

Maternova on Russia’s threats

The European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternová, has responded to Moscow’s threats against diplomats, emphasising that the EU delegation will remain in Kyiv.

She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"We are staying"

"Russia has a message for foreign diplomats in Kyiv: leave or risk your lives. Our response: we are staying. The EU delegation is staying," she emphasised.

Maternová added that threats against diplomats will not stop Europe’s support for Ukraine: "They merely remind us why this support is important!"

Read more: European defence companies supplying weapons to Ukraine are potential "military targets" for Russia, says Russian Foreign Ministry

Maternova on Russia’s threats

What led up to this

  • On Saturday, 3 October, the Russian Foreign Ministry once again warned foreign nationals and diplomats against staying in Ukraine. The aggressor state openly declared its intention to launch new, massive strikes against Ukraine.
  • The New York Times reported the day before that Russia was preparing a new campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s energy and water supply systems, planning to launch up to 1,000 missiles, drones and aerial bombs.

Author: 

threat (129) European Union (3661) Katarina Mathernová (54)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 