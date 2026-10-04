Russia’s threats will not stop European support for Ukraine; EU delegation remains in Kyiv, - Maternova

The European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternová, has responded to Moscow’s threats against diplomats, emphasising that the EU delegation will remain in Kyiv.

She wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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"We are staying"

"Russia has a message for foreign diplomats in Kyiv: leave or risk your lives. Our response: we are staying. The EU delegation is staying," she emphasised.

Maternová added that threats against diplomats will not stop Europe’s support for Ukraine: "They merely remind us why this support is important!"

Read more: European defence companies supplying weapons to Ukraine are potential "military targets" for Russia, says Russian Foreign Ministry

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