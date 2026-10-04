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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Su-27 pilots destroyed Russian UAV command post in east with two aerial bombs. VIDEO

Pilots of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out two air strikes on a command post for the Russian occupiers’ UAVs in the eastern sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots struck the enemy facility with two precision-guided bombs.

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As a result of the strikes, the structure was destroyed, and the Russian occupying forces personnel inside were eliminated.

Footage of the combat sortie was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Read more: 131 out of 157 enemy UAVs shot down; "Banderols" attacked Odesa region — Air Force

Watch more: Pilot of Ukrainian aircraft shot down Russian UAV with missile: moment of aerial interception was filmed by eyewitnesses on ground. VIDEO

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