Defence against jet-powered drones: over 12 turrets have been installed in Kyiv, - Zelenskyy

More than 12 turrets have already been installed in Kyiv to provide protection against jet drones, with a further eight planned for installation in the Kyiv region.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known

Regarding the measures being taken to protect against jet-powered UAVs, Zelenskyy said: "We have started installing turrets. Twelve have already been installed in the capital, and a further eight ‘fifties’ (referring to automatic combat modules (turrets) designed for 50-calibre machine guns – ed.) will be installed in the Kyiv region."

Read more: Ukraine will begin using small missiles against jet-powered drones by end of October, - Zelenskyy

Combined defence is needed

According to the president, a combined defence is needed against new threats. He added that the Russians will now be relying specifically on jet drones and ballistic missiles.

"As for massive strikes – strikes similar to those we are currently witnessing – I believe they will focus not on quantity but on quality, shifting from the use of conventional kamikaze drones to the maximum deployment of jet-powered ones," he said.

See also: "Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy comments on Russian strikes on the Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

Ukraine’s response to Russian rocket-powered drones