Russian drone attack on Kyiv: drone carrying unexploded ordnance crashed in Obolon district

On the evening of 4 October, during an air strike by Russian drones on the capital, an enemy UAV was reported to have crashed in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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UAV crash

"According to preliminary reports, a UAV carrying unexploded ordnance has crashed in the Obolon district," the statement reads.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that the enemy had once again struck the North Bridge in Kyiv.

It is known that there are two casualties.

A crater was formed on the North Bridge in Kyiv following a Russian strike this morning.

See more: Crater on Northern Bridge in Kyiv following this morning’s attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO