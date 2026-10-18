Russia used nearly 2,700 drones, 1,700 guided aerial bombs and 66 missiles against Ukraine in past week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russian occupiers continued to launch attacks on Ukrainian territory using attack drones, aerial bombs and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What the Russians used

In total, over the past week, the Russians launched nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 66 missiles at Ukraine, the majority of which were ballistic.

The main targets of these strikes are the energy sector; the Russians are attempting to cause a blackout.

Read more: Meeting with American side may take place next week, - Zelenskyy

Pressure on Russia

"And America must see that Russia is not making any concessions in response to the lifting of sanctions or agreements. On the contrary, they interpret every signal of a potential profit as proof that their gamble on war is paying off and that they can continue fighting," Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasises that it is precisely because of Russia’s stance that the war is continuing, and not because Ukraine is justifiably defending itself.

"It is Russia that needs to be put under pressure if peace is to have a chance. Thank you to everyone who understands this and is helping," he added.

See more: Ministry of Internal Affairs units carried out over 800 call-outs this week to deal with aftermath of Russian shelling: 148 civilians were rescued, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS