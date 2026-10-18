Attempted arson at company storing Starlink equipment thwarted in Lithuania – Sinkevičius

Overnight in Lithuania, an attempt was made to set fire to a company's facility where Starlink communications equipment is stored.

This was announced by Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius, according to Censor.NET.

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What Is Known

"Another incident occurred shortly after midnight today—an attempt was made to set fire to a Lithuanian company where Starlink communications equipment is stored," the statement reads.

He noted that the security services had warned the company about possible attacks, security had been stepped up, and as a result, the attempt failed.

Read more: "Restrictions on Starlink apply only within Ukraine; this is planned operation," - Zelenskyy

What led up to it

As a reminder, it was previously reported that a Starlink satellite communications station in Poland had been set on fire.

On September 23, 2026, a fire broke out at the Starlink satellite ground station in the Polish village of Wola Krobowska.

The Polish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the fire at the Starlink ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska, which has been classified as an act of sabotage and a terrorist crime. Investigators suspect that the arson may have been carried out on the orders of Russian intelligence services.

Subsequently, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the arrest of two Turkish citizens suspected of setting fire to a Starlink satellite ground station in Mazovia.

On October 16, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) announced the arrest of a third suspect in the case involving the arson of a Starlink satellite ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska. According to the Polish radio station RMF24, the suspect is a Ukrainian national.

Read more: Butusov describes situation with Starlink and US intelligence: Speed limit was 60 km/h for one day