Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and Kyiv region: Ukraine received no warnings - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked the capital and the Kyiv region in two waves of ballistic missile strikes. Ukraine received no warnings from its partners prior to the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic missile attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Once again, there was a Russian ballistic missile attack in several waves overnight, and once again there was no warning from our partners. Once again, the targets were the energy sector and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians launched 16 ballistic missiles, and this was a targeted attack against Kyiv and the Kyiv region," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the enemy also deployed more than two hundred drones of various types, including "Shahed" jet drones. The Russians attacked a number of regions – from the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions to Volyn, Rivne and Odesa regions.

"Unfortunately, there have been casualties. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. Those who have been injured are receiving medical assistance," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia launched two ballistic missile strikes overnight: U.S. did not warn of first strike, - Ihnat

Over 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged overnight

Overnight and this morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa and Rivne regions. In the course of just this one night, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged and at least 550,000 households were left without power. Repair teams are working on the ground.

"Ukraine never wanted this war, and we have welcomed literally EVERY attempt by our partners to bring this war to a dignified end; we have responded positively to EVERY proposal for a ceasefire. Ballistic missiles, ‘shaheds’ and killings are, time and again, Russia’s responses. Putin does not want not only an end to this war, but not even any steps towards de-escalation. EVERY one of our partners has faced this personally when hearing Russia’s refusals. And it is very important to call a spade a spade. To call the aggressor an aggressor and to help Ukraine protect lives. When supplies of missiles for Ukraine’s air defence are blocked, whilst Russia receives sanctions relief or deferrals, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality on the part of our partners. In reality, the war is ongoing, and it continues solely because of Russian strikes and Russia’s desire to drag this war out. "Thank you to everyone who recognises reality and is helping Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Russian forces struck industrial infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with "Banderol" missile: two dead

















