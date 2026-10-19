Sikorski on Putin’s proposal to meet with Trump and Xi Jinping: Kremlin wants territory as gift
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on Putin’s proposal for a meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to end the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The first Yalta recognized Soviet domination over the areas of Eastern Europe that the Red Army controlled. Now Putin wants Ukrainian territories that he can't manage to conquer as a gift," the Polish minister noted.
Background
- It was previously reported that Russia is proposing to hold a trilateral summit in November involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
- Rubio confirmed that there had been discussions about a meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin.
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